Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

25530 Millbrook Bend Lane

25530 Millbrook Bend Lane · No Longer Available
Location

25530 Millbrook Bend Lane, Fort Bend County, TX 77494

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
This absolutely stunning 4 bed 4.5 bath home situated right on the water is a true once in a lifetime find! Upon entry you are greeted by an executive study & both a formal living & dining room, each one featuring soaring 2-story ceilings & access to a double sided fireplace! Kick back in the beautiful family room featuring a cozy corner fireplace & a wall of windows with a sweeping view of the water! Creating your favorite recipes is a true pleasure in the gorgeous gourmet kitchen equipped with granite countertops, tile floors/backsplash, a walk-in pantry & stainless steel appliances! In the evenings, withdraw to the giant master suite complete with back patio access, a sitting area & a luxurious bathroom showcasing double vanities, a walk-in closet, a garden soaking tub & a huge walk-in shower! The 2nd floor houses a massive game room with its own wet bar, front & back balconies & 3 secondary bedrooms! Best of all, the large backyard features a covered patio & amazing water views!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25530 Millbrook Bend Lane have any available units?
25530 Millbrook Bend Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 25530 Millbrook Bend Lane have?
Some of 25530 Millbrook Bend Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25530 Millbrook Bend Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25530 Millbrook Bend Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25530 Millbrook Bend Lane pet-friendly?
No, 25530 Millbrook Bend Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 25530 Millbrook Bend Lane offer parking?
Yes, 25530 Millbrook Bend Lane offers parking.
Does 25530 Millbrook Bend Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25530 Millbrook Bend Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25530 Millbrook Bend Lane have a pool?
No, 25530 Millbrook Bend Lane does not have a pool.
Does 25530 Millbrook Bend Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 25530 Millbrook Bend Lane has accessible units.
Does 25530 Millbrook Bend Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25530 Millbrook Bend Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 25530 Millbrook Bend Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 25530 Millbrook Bend Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
