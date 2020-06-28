24807 Trail Stone Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking playground pool garage

READY FOR MOVE-IN. Meticulously maintained home with upgrades galore on a cul de sac. You have to see this home in person! Entire house recently painted. Private Pool, (pool maintenance included) outdoor deck with pergola and sprinkler system. Kitchen features granite counters, plenty of cabinets with pull out storage bins and stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included. Too many upgrades to list. Room dimensions are approximate. The recreation facility includes a playground, a splash pad, and a pool and is just half a block from the house. Walking distance to Rylander Elementary School and Walmart Neighborhood Market.