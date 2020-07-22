23306 Isola Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this gorgeous townhome in the Lakes of Bella Terra. This 3 bedroom 2 bath unit is massively upgraded with a beautiful kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and upgraded cabinetry with under lighting. Beautiful hardwood and tile floors in the living area. There is a covered balcony to relax on with your morning coffee. This unit is situated in a prime location with easy access to both 99 Grand Parkway and the Westpark Tollway. Come see it today! Washer / Dryer and Fridge are all brand new never used!