Last updated April 7 2020 at 4:58 PM

23306 Isola Street

23306 Isola Street · No Longer Available
Location

23306 Isola Street, Fort Bend County, TX 77406

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this gorgeous townhome in the Lakes of Bella Terra. This 3 bedroom 2 bath unit is massively upgraded with a beautiful kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and upgraded cabinetry with under lighting. Beautiful hardwood and tile floors in the living area. There is a covered balcony to relax on with your morning coffee. This unit is situated in a prime location with easy access to both 99 Grand Parkway and the Westpark Tollway. Come see it today! Washer / Dryer and Fridge are all brand new never used!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23306 Isola Street have any available units?
23306 Isola Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 23306 Isola Street have?
Some of 23306 Isola Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23306 Isola Street currently offering any rent specials?
23306 Isola Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23306 Isola Street pet-friendly?
No, 23306 Isola Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 23306 Isola Street offer parking?
Yes, 23306 Isola Street offers parking.
Does 23306 Isola Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23306 Isola Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23306 Isola Street have a pool?
No, 23306 Isola Street does not have a pool.
Does 23306 Isola Street have accessible units?
No, 23306 Isola Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23306 Isola Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23306 Isola Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 23306 Isola Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 23306 Isola Street does not have units with air conditioning.
