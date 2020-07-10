All apartments in Fort Bend County
Home
/
Fort Bend County, TX
/
20627 Cactus Lake Lane
20627 Cactus Lake Lane

20627 Cactus Lake Lane · No Longer Available
Location

20627 Cactus Lake Lane, Fort Bend County, TX 77407

SHORT TERM LEASES ONLY Very nice 3 bedroom fully furnished home available for short term rentals. There is a study that can be used as a 4th bedroom if needed. A nice patio and backyard for evening enjoyment and no back neighbors. This is a great property if you need to be in the Houston/Katy/Richmond/Rosenberg area. All utilities will stay in the owners name and your electricity will be billed separately. Bi-Weekly maid service is included. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TDnofbT1r5x&mls=1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20627 Cactus Lake Lane have any available units?
20627 Cactus Lake Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 20627 Cactus Lake Lane have?
Some of 20627 Cactus Lake Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20627 Cactus Lake Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20627 Cactus Lake Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20627 Cactus Lake Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20627 Cactus Lake Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 20627 Cactus Lake Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20627 Cactus Lake Lane offers parking.
Does 20627 Cactus Lake Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20627 Cactus Lake Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20627 Cactus Lake Lane have a pool?
No, 20627 Cactus Lake Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20627 Cactus Lake Lane have accessible units?
No, 20627 Cactus Lake Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20627 Cactus Lake Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20627 Cactus Lake Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 20627 Cactus Lake Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 20627 Cactus Lake Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
