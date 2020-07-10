20627 Cactus Lake Lane, Fort Bend County, TX 77407
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SHORT TERM LEASES ONLY Very nice 3 bedroom fully furnished home available for short term rentals. There is a study that can be used as a 4th bedroom if needed. A nice patio and backyard for evening enjoyment and no back neighbors. This is a great property if you need to be in the Houston/Katy/Richmond/Rosenberg area. All utilities will stay in the owners name and your electricity will be billed separately. Bi-Weekly maid service is included. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TDnofbT1r5x&mls=1
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
