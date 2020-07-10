20627 Cactus Lake Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

SHORT TERM LEASES ONLY Very nice 3 bedroom fully furnished home available for short term rentals. There is a study that can be used as a 4th bedroom if needed. A nice patio and backyard for evening enjoyment and no back neighbors. This is a great property if you need to be in the Houston/Katy/Richmond/Rosenberg area. All utilities will stay in the owners name and your electricity will be billed separately. Bi-Weekly maid service is included. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TDnofbT1r5x&mls=1