1702 Ryon Falls Drive

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome, 2 full bathrooms upstairs and half bath down stairs. Wifi front door entrance, high ceilings, tile floors on 1st floor, window 2 inch blinds, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliance package, double door refrigerator, washer & dryer included, kitchen pantry, over sized garage door & opener, sprinkler system in front & back yard. Front lawn service included. Executive master suite. walk in shower, double sinks, spacious closet & much more. Close to schools, highways, 8 minutes to First Colony mall. Minutes from corporate companies.