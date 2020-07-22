All apartments in Fort Bend County
Find more places like 17011 Summer Hollow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Bend County, TX
/
17011 Summer Hollow Drive
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:45 AM

17011 Summer Hollow Drive

17011 Summer Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

17011 Summer Hollow Drive, Fort Bend County, TX 77498

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
Beautifully updated home featuring a large family room with built-in bookcase & desk with TV mounted above the fireplace included in lease. Great kitchen w/ granite counters + plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances with refrigerator included. Convenient study/office off the entry for greater privacy. Large game room upstairs is great for gatherings! Spacious master suite & master bath with dual sinks, separate tub + shower. No carpet in the home; laminate and tile throughout. All bedrooms upstairs; laundry upstairs. Large backyard perfect for entertaining. Not one to miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17011 Summer Hollow Drive have any available units?
17011 Summer Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 17011 Summer Hollow Drive have?
Some of 17011 Summer Hollow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17011 Summer Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17011 Summer Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17011 Summer Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17011 Summer Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 17011 Summer Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17011 Summer Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 17011 Summer Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17011 Summer Hollow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17011 Summer Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 17011 Summer Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17011 Summer Hollow Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 17011 Summer Hollow Drive has accessible units.
Does 17011 Summer Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17011 Summer Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17011 Summer Hollow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17011 Summer Hollow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arium Wildwood
22155 Wildwood Park Rd
Richmond, TX 77469
Carriage Glen
1811 City Hall Dr
Rosenberg, TX 77471
Montage at Cinco Ranch
24333 Cinco Terrace Dr
Katy, TX 77494
Cortland Lakemont
7115 S Mason Rd
Richmond, TX 77407
The Ranch at Sienna Plantation
8811 Sienna Springs Blvd
Missouri City, TX 77459
Ravella at Sienna Plantation
5330 Sienna Parkway
Missouri City, TX 77459
Retreat at Riverstone
18545 University Blvd
Sugar Land, TX 77479
Enclave at Woodbridge
15015 W Airport Blvd
Sugar Land, TX 77498

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TX
Missouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXAlvin, TXWharton, TXCinco Ranch, TXSealy, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TX
Richmond, TXPecan Grove, TXManvel, TXAngleton, TXJersey Village, TXLake Jackson, TXRichwood, TXFriendswood, TXClute, TXBellville, TXBay City, TXFreeport, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine