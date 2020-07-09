Amenities
16827 Dunbar Grove Court, Sugar Land, TX 77498 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Denise Frank, Hometown Realtors Of Texas, (281) 789-9602. Available from: 12/05/2019. No pets allowed. 1 Story Home on Cul-de-Sac Street. Fully fenced yard. High ceilings, SS appliances, WASHER/DRYER/REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED! Split floor plan. Extended breakfast bar & Granite Counter tops. Laminate ''wood like'' style floors & tile throughout. Formal Living room/Study/4th Bedroom w/French doors. Plantation shutters & 2'' blinds throughout. Master w/large walk-in closet. Lushly landscaped back yard with shade tree. Sprinkler System. Cabinets & work bench in garage Call today: 713-249-2324 Disclaimer: All information is subject to change and should be independently verified on HAR.com for the latest status [ Published 13-Dec-19 / ID 3301610 ]