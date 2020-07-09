All apartments in Fort Bend County
Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:59 AM

16827 Dunbar Grove Court

16827 Dunbar Grove Court · No Longer Available
Location

16827 Dunbar Grove Court, Fort Bend County, TX 77498

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
16827 Dunbar Grove Court, Sugar Land, TX 77498 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Denise Frank, Hometown Realtors Of Texas, (281) 789-9602. Available from: 12/05/2019. No pets allowed. 1 Story Home on Cul-de-Sac Street. Fully fenced yard. High ceilings, SS appliances, WASHER/DRYER/REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED! Split floor plan. Extended breakfast bar & Granite Counter tops. Laminate ''wood like'' style floors & tile throughout. Formal Living room/Study/4th Bedroom w/French doors. Plantation shutters & 2'' blinds throughout. Master w/large walk-in closet. Lushly landscaped back yard with shade tree. Sprinkler System. Cabinets & work bench in garage Call today: 713-249-2324 Disclaimer: All information is subject to change and should be independently verified on HAR.com for the latest status [ Published 13-Dec-19 / ID 3301610 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16827 Dunbar Grove Court have any available units?
16827 Dunbar Grove Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 16827 Dunbar Grove Court have?
Some of 16827 Dunbar Grove Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16827 Dunbar Grove Court currently offering any rent specials?
16827 Dunbar Grove Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16827 Dunbar Grove Court pet-friendly?
No, 16827 Dunbar Grove Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 16827 Dunbar Grove Court offer parking?
Yes, 16827 Dunbar Grove Court offers parking.
Does 16827 Dunbar Grove Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16827 Dunbar Grove Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16827 Dunbar Grove Court have a pool?
No, 16827 Dunbar Grove Court does not have a pool.
Does 16827 Dunbar Grove Court have accessible units?
No, 16827 Dunbar Grove Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16827 Dunbar Grove Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 16827 Dunbar Grove Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16827 Dunbar Grove Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 16827 Dunbar Grove Court does not have units with air conditioning.
