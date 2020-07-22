All apartments in Fort Bend County
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated September 5 2019 at 6:41 PM

14227 Fitzroy Court

14227 Fitzroy Court · No Longer Available
Location

14227 Fitzroy Court, Fort Bend County, TX 77083

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Gorgeous 3/2 in peaceful Dover subdivision located on an idyllic cul-de-sac. Home is all tiled in living areas for ease and new carpet in bedrooms! Enter upon spacious open plan with cathedral ceilings soaring above. Big windows look out onto the expansive and shaded yard. Well designed kitchen with ample pantry! Upgraded tile countertops and backsplash! Good size master bedroom overlooking the backyard with two huge walk in closets! Zoned to well regarded Fort Bend ISD schools! Come see it before its gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

