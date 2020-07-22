14227 Fitzroy Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Gorgeous 3/2 in peaceful Dover subdivision located on an idyllic cul-de-sac. Home is all tiled in living areas for ease and new carpet in bedrooms! Enter upon spacious open plan with cathedral ceilings soaring above. Big windows look out onto the expansive and shaded yard. Well designed kitchen with ample pantry! Upgraded tile countertops and backsplash! Good size master bedroom overlooking the backyard with two huge walk in closets! Zoned to well regarded Fort Bend ISD schools! Come see it before its gone!