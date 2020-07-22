11227 Sardinia Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage hot tub media room

Architectural features such as Soaring Gabled Roofs, Stone & Tumbled Brick elevation and lush Landscaping provide a stately first impression of this 5/5.1/4 property located in Gated Lakes of Bella Terra. The custom interior features fine Harbinger Cabinets, Granite Countertops, elegant KitchenAid Architect Series II Stainless Steel Appliances, Custom Built-Ins, Decorative Crown Molding, Over-sized rooms, Baths & tons of Storage! The home also boasts a Gameroom, Media Room, Master w/Ensuite and Secondary Bedroom on the first level. The second level features 3 Secondary Bedrooms, each w/its own EnSuite. The large backyard features a 7 ft. brick fence & no back neighbors for added privacy. Minutes from major roadways, premier medical facilities, exemplary Lamar ISD schools, & a myriad of shopping, restaurant and entertainment venues. A home built with comfort & security in mind! Schedule your private showing today.