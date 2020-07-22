All apartments in Fort Bend County
11227 Sardinia Drive
Last updated May 17 2020 at 9:46 AM

11227 Sardinia Drive

11227 Sardinia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11227 Sardinia Drive, Fort Bend County, TX 77406

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Architectural features such as Soaring Gabled Roofs, Stone & Tumbled Brick elevation and lush Landscaping provide a stately first impression of this 5/5.1/4 property located in Gated Lakes of Bella Terra. The custom interior features fine Harbinger Cabinets, Granite Countertops, elegant KitchenAid Architect Series II Stainless Steel Appliances, Custom Built-Ins, Decorative Crown Molding, Over-sized rooms, Baths & tons of Storage! The home also boasts a Gameroom, Media Room, Master w/Ensuite and Secondary Bedroom on the first level. The second level features 3 Secondary Bedrooms, each w/its own EnSuite. The large backyard features a 7 ft. brick fence & no back neighbors for added privacy. Minutes from major roadways, premier medical facilities, exemplary Lamar ISD schools, & a myriad of shopping, restaurant and entertainment venues. A home built with comfort & security in mind! Schedule your private showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11227 Sardinia Drive have any available units?
11227 Sardinia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 11227 Sardinia Drive have?
Some of 11227 Sardinia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11227 Sardinia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11227 Sardinia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11227 Sardinia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11227 Sardinia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 11227 Sardinia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11227 Sardinia Drive offers parking.
Does 11227 Sardinia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11227 Sardinia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11227 Sardinia Drive have a pool?
No, 11227 Sardinia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11227 Sardinia Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 11227 Sardinia Drive has accessible units.
Does 11227 Sardinia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11227 Sardinia Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11227 Sardinia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11227 Sardinia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
