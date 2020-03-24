6840 Margaret

Amenities
***ACCEPTING VOUCHERS***
We have an amazing 4 Bedroom now available!
The home offers new plank flooring, new carpet, and fresh interior paint. This home is great for a family or someone looking for a spacious layout. Enjoy a big backyard with a huge mature shade tree, great for Spring and Summer cook outs!
You have easy access to Hwy 820, I-20 and Hwy 287.
You will be:
.7 miles from David K Sellers Elementary
2.3 miles from Forest Oak Middle School
2.8 miles from O D Wyatt High School
It's too good to pass up, schedule your tour today!
***This is a pet friendly home, allowing up to 2 pets. Pet rent is $25 per month, per pet. If allowed, aggressive breeds require liability insurance. No Felonies or Evictions for 10 years. ***
