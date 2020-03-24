All apartments in Forest Hill
Last updated March 24 2020 at 4:24 AM

6840 Margaret

6840 Margaret Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6840 Margaret Drive, Forest Hill, TX 76140

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***ACCEPTING VOUCHERS***

We have an amazing 4 Bedroom now available!

The home offers new plank flooring, new carpet, and fresh interior paint. This home is great for a family or someone looking for a spacious layout. Enjoy a big backyard with a huge mature shade tree, great for Spring and Summer cook outs!

You have easy access to Hwy 820, I-20 and Hwy 287.

You will be:
.7 miles from David K Sellers Elementary
2.3 miles from Forest Oak Middle School
2.8 miles from O D Wyatt High School

It's too good to pass up, schedule your tour today!

***This is a pet friendly home, allowing up to 2 pets. Pet rent is $25 per month, per pet. If allowed, aggressive breeds require liability insurance. No Felonies or Evictions for 10 years. ***
.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6840 Margaret have any available units?
6840 Margaret doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
What amenities does 6840 Margaret have?
Some of 6840 Margaret's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6840 Margaret currently offering any rent specials?
6840 Margaret is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6840 Margaret pet-friendly?
Yes, 6840 Margaret is pet friendly.
Does 6840 Margaret offer parking?
No, 6840 Margaret does not offer parking.
Does 6840 Margaret have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6840 Margaret does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6840 Margaret have a pool?
No, 6840 Margaret does not have a pool.
Does 6840 Margaret have accessible units?
No, 6840 Margaret does not have accessible units.
Does 6840 Margaret have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6840 Margaret has units with dishwashers.
Does 6840 Margaret have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6840 Margaret has units with air conditioning.

