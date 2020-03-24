6840 Margaret

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning microwave carpet range

***ACCEPTING VOUCHERS***



We have an amazing 4 Bedroom now available!



The home offers new plank flooring, new carpet, and fresh interior paint. This home is great for a family or someone looking for a spacious layout. Enjoy a big backyard with a huge mature shade tree, great for Spring and Summer cook outs!



You have easy access to Hwy 820, I-20 and Hwy 287.



You will be:

.7 miles from David K Sellers Elementary

2.3 miles from Forest Oak Middle School

2.8 miles from O D Wyatt High School



It's too good to pass up, schedule your tour today!



***This is a pet friendly home, allowing up to 2 pets. Pet rent is $25 per month, per pet. If allowed, aggressive breeds require liability insurance. No Felonies or Evictions for 10 years. ***

