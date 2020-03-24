All apartments in Forest Hill
5008 Queen Ann Drive
Last updated March 24 2020 at 3:24 AM

5008 Queen Ann Drive

5008 Queen Ann Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5008 Queen Ann Drive, Forest Hill, TX 76119
Forest Wood

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This property has been redone from top to bottom, recent updates and upgrades throughout the property.
Home is tucked away on a quiet street. Home features living area open to the dining area. Kitchen includes dishwasher, refrigerator and stove. Full size washer and dryer connection, ceiling fans in bedrooms and living area. Hardwood flooring available in the living area and carpet in the bedrooms. A great size garage and huge backyard with wooden fence!

Just minutes from I-20, I-35, 287 and the 820 loop. Near area shopping, Lake Arlington, Rolling Hills Park, and Tarrant County College-South Campus.

No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Apply today! Consumer to verify all information herein.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5008 Queen Ann Drive have any available units?
5008 Queen Ann Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
What amenities does 5008 Queen Ann Drive have?
Some of 5008 Queen Ann Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5008 Queen Ann Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5008 Queen Ann Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5008 Queen Ann Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5008 Queen Ann Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5008 Queen Ann Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5008 Queen Ann Drive offers parking.
Does 5008 Queen Ann Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5008 Queen Ann Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5008 Queen Ann Drive have a pool?
No, 5008 Queen Ann Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5008 Queen Ann Drive have accessible units?
No, 5008 Queen Ann Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5008 Queen Ann Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5008 Queen Ann Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5008 Queen Ann Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5008 Queen Ann Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

