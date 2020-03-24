5008 Queen Ann Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This property has been redone from top to bottom, recent updates and upgrades throughout the property.

Home is tucked away on a quiet street. Home features living area open to the dining area. Kitchen includes dishwasher, refrigerator and stove. Full size washer and dryer connection, ceiling fans in bedrooms and living area. Hardwood flooring available in the living area and carpet in the bedrooms. A great size garage and huge backyard with wooden fence!



Just minutes from I-20, I-35, 287 and the 820 loop. Near area shopping, Lake Arlington, Rolling Hills Park, and Tarrant County College-South Campus.



No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Apply today! Consumer to verify all information herein.