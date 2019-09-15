3808 Alhambra Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Tenants Accepted! Documents Pending Signatures!...ANY Realtor can show you this huge 5 bedroom 3 bath property. Freshly rehabbed and now in great shape, spacious home is in a great location near shops, dining, and access to major freeways, to get you to all your favorite places.

Reach out with address in subject line to automatically get Landlord's Rental Criteria, pet policy, and deposit information. Be sure you read it carefully, as Landlord will follow it.

Pets on case by case basis, NO smoking property inside and outside - no exceptions. Thanks!

Just ask any Realtor to show you this property, maybe one near this home! :-)