Last updated September 15 2019 at 10:28 AM

3808 Alhambra Drive

3808 Alhambra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3808 Alhambra Drive, Forest Hill, TX 76119

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tenants Accepted! Documents Pending Signatures!...ANY Realtor can show you this huge 5 bedroom 3 bath property. Freshly rehabbed and now in great shape, spacious home is in a great location near shops, dining, and access to major freeways, to get you to all your favorite places.
Reach out with address in subject line to automatically get Landlord's Rental Criteria, pet policy, and deposit information. Be sure you read it carefully, as Landlord will follow it.
Pets on case by case basis, NO smoking property inside and outside - no exceptions. Thanks!
Just ask any Realtor to show you this property, maybe one near this home! :-)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 100
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3808 Alhambra Drive have any available units?
3808 Alhambra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
What amenities does 3808 Alhambra Drive have?
Some of 3808 Alhambra Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3808 Alhambra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3808 Alhambra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3808 Alhambra Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3808 Alhambra Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3808 Alhambra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3808 Alhambra Drive offers parking.
Does 3808 Alhambra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3808 Alhambra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3808 Alhambra Drive have a pool?
No, 3808 Alhambra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3808 Alhambra Drive have accessible units?
No, 3808 Alhambra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3808 Alhambra Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3808 Alhambra Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3808 Alhambra Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3808 Alhambra Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

