3713 Caladium Lane

Amenities

dishwasher fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities accepts section 8 game room

Beautiful house with 5 bedrooms and game room. Master is downstairs with family & dining rooms. Great open floor plan. Lot of natural lights throughout the house. Spacious open kitchen to fulfill your cooking space needs, and cabinetry with ample storage space! Recessed lighting in kitchen. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants.

[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing] Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in listing for details, click (Request Showing) for showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.