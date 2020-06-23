All apartments in Forest Hill
Last updated June 23 2020 at 3:52 PM

3609 Alhambra Drive

3609 Alhambra Drive
Location

3609 Alhambra Drive, Forest Hill, TX 76119

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3609 Alhambra Drive have any available units?
3609 Alhambra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
Is 3609 Alhambra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3609 Alhambra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3609 Alhambra Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3609 Alhambra Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Hill.
Does 3609 Alhambra Drive offer parking?
No, 3609 Alhambra Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3609 Alhambra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3609 Alhambra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3609 Alhambra Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3609 Alhambra Drive has a pool.
Does 3609 Alhambra Drive have accessible units?
No, 3609 Alhambra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3609 Alhambra Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3609 Alhambra Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3609 Alhambra Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3609 Alhambra Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

