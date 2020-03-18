All apartments in Forest Hill
Find more places like 3405 Republic Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forest Hill, TX
/
3405 Republic Dr
Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:52 PM

3405 Republic Dr

3405 Republic Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3405 Republic Drive, Forest Hill, TX 76140
Heritage Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing property with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms! It offers a big and open living area with beautiful fireplace. Big bedrooms and bathrooms with shower/tub combo! Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

**FURRY FRIENDS LESS THAN 15 POUNDS ARE WELCOME**

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=WjO5LiCuTP&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3405 Republic Dr have any available units?
3405 Republic Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
Is 3405 Republic Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3405 Republic Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3405 Republic Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3405 Republic Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3405 Republic Dr offer parking?
No, 3405 Republic Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3405 Republic Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3405 Republic Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3405 Republic Dr have a pool?
No, 3405 Republic Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3405 Republic Dr have accessible units?
No, 3405 Republic Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3405 Republic Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3405 Republic Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3405 Republic Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3405 Republic Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Forest Hill Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXHaltom City, TXRichland Hills, TXHurst, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Benbrook, TXWestworth Village, TXSaginaw, TXWhite Settlement, TXMidlothian, TXCleburne, TXKeller, TXCedar Hill, TXSouthlake, TXAzle, TXFlower Mound, TXDuncanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District