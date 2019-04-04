3159 Old Hickory Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully Renovated 4/2/2 Available Now in Forest Hill! - Beautifully renovated 4/2/2 situated on an oversized lot in Fort Worth ISD. Front entry opens to spacious living area and bay windowed dining area overlooking the back yard. Light and bright split bedroom floorplan with arched entries, french doors and vaulted ceilings. Open kitchen features updated cabinets, countertops and new appliances including stove, dishwasher and vent hood with closet pantry. Huge master suite with walk in closet. Generous bedrooms with new carpet. Fresh two tone paint and updated vinyl and ceramic tile flooring throughout living spaces! Fullsize washer and dryer connections, ceiling fans and much more! This one is a must see! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your personal tour today.



Apply online at www.cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. No Pets. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. No Smoking.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4811865)