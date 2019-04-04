All apartments in Forest Hill
Last updated April 4 2019 at 9:44 AM

3159 Old Hickory Trl

3159 Old Hickory Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3159 Old Hickory Trail, Forest Hill, TX 76140

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Property Amenities
Beautifully Renovated 4/2/2 Available Now in Forest Hill! - Beautifully renovated 4/2/2 situated on an oversized lot in Fort Worth ISD. Front entry opens to spacious living area and bay windowed dining area overlooking the back yard. Light and bright split bedroom floorplan with arched entries, french doors and vaulted ceilings. Open kitchen features updated cabinets, countertops and new appliances including stove, dishwasher and vent hood with closet pantry. Huge master suite with walk in closet. Generous bedrooms with new carpet. Fresh two tone paint and updated vinyl and ceramic tile flooring throughout living spaces! Fullsize washer and dryer connections, ceiling fans and much more! This one is a must see! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your personal tour today.

Apply online at www.cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. No Pets. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. No Smoking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4811865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

