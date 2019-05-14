All apartments in Forest Hill
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:06 AM

3121 Autumn Run Dr.

3121 Autumn Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3121 Autumn Run Drive, Forest Hill, TX 76140

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice Single Story Home in Everman-Forest Hill Area - Nice, newer single story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. The flooring is ceramic tile in living/dining and kitchen area and new carpet in the bedrooms. The inside got new paint. It has a decent sized kitchen. There is an open patio and fenced yard. Comes with 2 car garage and fenced yard. No inside smoking and no housing vouchers accepted. App fee is $45 per person. Deposit holds home for 2 weeks and then rent must start. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

(RLNE1846144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
