Ferris, TX
601 Jennie Marie Cir
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:13 PM

601 Jennie Marie Cir

601 Jennie Marie Circle · No Longer Available
Location

601 Jennie Marie Circle, Ferris, TX 75125

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Ferris is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. home has over sized living and dinning room as well as covered rear patio. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

* Would prefer lease ends June 2021*

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Jennie Marie Cir have any available units?
601 Jennie Marie Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ferris, TX.
Is 601 Jennie Marie Cir currently offering any rent specials?
601 Jennie Marie Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Jennie Marie Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 Jennie Marie Cir is pet friendly.
Does 601 Jennie Marie Cir offer parking?
No, 601 Jennie Marie Cir does not offer parking.
Does 601 Jennie Marie Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Jennie Marie Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Jennie Marie Cir have a pool?
No, 601 Jennie Marie Cir does not have a pool.
Does 601 Jennie Marie Cir have accessible units?
No, 601 Jennie Marie Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Jennie Marie Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 Jennie Marie Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 601 Jennie Marie Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 Jennie Marie Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

