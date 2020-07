Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beauty was built in 2017. This well-maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features include: Fire place in the living room, separate study, covered patio, nicely sized master bedroom with separate tub and shower and walk-in closet is all you could ever ask for. Tiled floors through out the living areas, carpet in bedrooms, granite counters in the kitchen and stainless steel appliances is waiting for you.