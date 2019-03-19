All apartments in Ferris
Find more places like 156 Red Bud Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ferris, TX
/
156 Red Bud Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

156 Red Bud Drive

156 Red Bud Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

156 Red Bud Dr, Ferris, TX 75125

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful brick home in Bandera River Ranch. 4-2 home(2600+/- sq. ft.) Updated home w/granite countertops, Alderwood cabinets, ceramic tile, engineered wood flooring, stainless appliances, huge picture window, Media Room/game room, metal barn, covered patio, and more! Schedule a showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 Red Bud Drive have any available units?
156 Red Bud Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ferris, TX.
What amenities does 156 Red Bud Drive have?
Some of 156 Red Bud Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 Red Bud Drive currently offering any rent specials?
156 Red Bud Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 Red Bud Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 156 Red Bud Drive is pet friendly.
Does 156 Red Bud Drive offer parking?
No, 156 Red Bud Drive does not offer parking.
Does 156 Red Bud Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 156 Red Bud Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 Red Bud Drive have a pool?
No, 156 Red Bud Drive does not have a pool.
Does 156 Red Bud Drive have accessible units?
No, 156 Red Bud Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 156 Red Bud Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 156 Red Bud Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 156 Red Bud Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 156 Red Bud Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWaxahachie, TXEnnis, TXDeSoto, TXBalch Springs, TXCedar Hill, TXDuncanville, TX
Midlothian, TXForney, TXTerrell, TXRowlett, TXRockwall, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXSachse, TXAddison, TXCorsicana, TXWylie, TXFate, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District