156 Red Bud Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Beautiful brick home in Bandera River Ranch. 4-2 home(2600+/- sq. ft.) Updated home w/granite countertops, Alderwood cabinets, ceramic tile, engineered wood flooring, stainless appliances, huge picture window, Media Room/game room, metal barn, covered patio, and more! Schedule a showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.