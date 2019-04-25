All apartments in Ferris
116 Clark Dr
116 Clark Dr

116 Clark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

116 Clark Drive, Ferris, TX 75125

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great ! Schools, small town but close to the Big City
Home location 30 minute south of downtown Dallas
4 bedroom
2 bathroom
2 Car garage
Much more to see

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Clark Dr have any available units?
116 Clark Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ferris, TX.
Is 116 Clark Dr currently offering any rent specials?
116 Clark Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Clark Dr pet-friendly?
No, 116 Clark Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ferris.
Does 116 Clark Dr offer parking?
Yes, 116 Clark Dr offers parking.
Does 116 Clark Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Clark Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Clark Dr have a pool?
No, 116 Clark Dr does not have a pool.
Does 116 Clark Dr have accessible units?
No, 116 Clark Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Clark Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Clark Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Clark Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 116 Clark Dr has units with air conditioning.

