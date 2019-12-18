917 Silktree Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single story 3 bed, 2 bath home with many updates in popular Woodcreek! Beautiful acacia engineered hardwood floors in main living area which opens to spacious eat-in kitchen.Versatile second living space overlooks large back yard. Entertain & relax on the open stone patio. Woodcreek offers many amenities such as a Clubhouse, Community Pool & Kiddie Water Park, Playgrounds, Private Pond, Jog & Bike Paths & plenty of green space! Pets on a case by case basis.



All information is deemed reliable. Tenant and Tenant agent should verify all information including schools, measurements, and square footage