Fate, TX
917 Silktree Drive
Last updated December 18 2019 at 2:07 AM

917 Silktree Drive

917 Silktree Drive · No Longer Available
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Balcony
Location

917 Silktree Drive, Fate, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single story 3 bed, 2 bath home with many updates in popular Woodcreek! Beautiful acacia engineered hardwood floors in main living area which opens to spacious eat-in kitchen.Versatile second living space overlooks large back yard. Entertain & relax on the open stone patio. Woodcreek offers many amenities such as a Clubhouse, Community Pool & Kiddie Water Park, Playgrounds, Private Pond, Jog & Bike Paths & plenty of green space! Pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 Silktree Drive have any available units?
917 Silktree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 917 Silktree Drive have?
Some of 917 Silktree Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 Silktree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
917 Silktree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 Silktree Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 917 Silktree Drive is pet friendly.
Does 917 Silktree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 917 Silktree Drive offers parking.
Does 917 Silktree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 Silktree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 Silktree Drive have a pool?
Yes, 917 Silktree Drive has a pool.
Does 917 Silktree Drive have accessible units?
No, 917 Silktree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 917 Silktree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 917 Silktree Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 917 Silktree Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 917 Silktree Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
