917 Silktree Drive

Amenities
Single story 3 bed, 2 bath home with many updates in popular Woodcreek! Beautiful acacia engineered hardwood floors in main living area which opens to spacious eat-in kitchen.Versatile second living space overlooks large back yard. Entertain & relax on the open stone patio. Woodcreek offers many amenities such as a Clubhouse, Community Pool & Kiddie Water Park, Playgrounds, Private Pond, Jog & Bike Paths & plenty of green space! Pets on a case by case basis.
