693 Barringer Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate and move in ready Megatel Home which means top notch finish out with spacious granite counter tops, island with breakfast bar and beautiful back splash in kitchen. Living area features gas fireplace with gas logs is open to kitchen & breakfast room. Furniture style separate vanities in master bath which also includes jetted tub & generously sized closet as well as large separate shower. Separate utility room with built in cabinets. Other features include full sprinkle system, gas heat, tankless water heater, optional gas for stove, custom tile throughout, custom front door, large secondary bedrooms with large closets, guttering, covered patio and more.