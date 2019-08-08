All apartments in Fate
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:55 AM

693 Barringer Court

693 Barringer Court · No Longer Available
Location

693 Barringer Court, Fate, TX 75087

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Immaculate and move in ready Megatel Home which means top notch finish out with spacious granite counter tops, island with breakfast bar and beautiful back splash in kitchen. Living area features gas fireplace with gas logs is open to kitchen & breakfast room. Furniture style separate vanities in master bath which also includes jetted tub & generously sized closet as well as large separate shower. Separate utility room with built in cabinets. Other features include full sprinkle system, gas heat, tankless water heater, optional gas for stove, custom tile throughout, custom front door, large secondary bedrooms with large closets, guttering, covered patio and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 693 Barringer Court have any available units?
693 Barringer Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 693 Barringer Court have?
Some of 693 Barringer Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 693 Barringer Court currently offering any rent specials?
693 Barringer Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 693 Barringer Court pet-friendly?
No, 693 Barringer Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 693 Barringer Court offer parking?
Yes, 693 Barringer Court offers parking.
Does 693 Barringer Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 693 Barringer Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 693 Barringer Court have a pool?
No, 693 Barringer Court does not have a pool.
Does 693 Barringer Court have accessible units?
No, 693 Barringer Court does not have accessible units.
Does 693 Barringer Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 693 Barringer Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 693 Barringer Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 693 Barringer Court does not have units with air conditioning.
