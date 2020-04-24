All apartments in Fate
616 England Street
Last updated April 24 2020 at 2:20 AM

616 England Street

616 England Street · No Longer Available
Location

616 England Street, Fate, TX 75189

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful newer home in Williamsburg. Large kitchen with plenty cabinet space. Kitchen overlooks front porch and front yard. Gas range, microwave, granite counter top. 42 inch cabinets with ceramic tile backsplash. Updated laminate flooring and all ceiling fans. Formal dining combined with breakfast area with space for your TV stand or wine cabinet. Laundry room next to Master room. Master shower has sitting. Built-in fireplace has gas starter. Radiant Barrier roofing. HOA outdoor pool, club house which includes gym and party room. Walking trail, kid playground, fishing port and water fountain pond near you. You will enjoy all community amenities and wonderful Rockwall schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 England Street have any available units?
616 England Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 616 England Street have?
Some of 616 England Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 England Street currently offering any rent specials?
616 England Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 England Street pet-friendly?
No, 616 England Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 616 England Street offer parking?
Yes, 616 England Street offers parking.
Does 616 England Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 England Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 England Street have a pool?
Yes, 616 England Street has a pool.
Does 616 England Street have accessible units?
No, 616 England Street does not have accessible units.
Does 616 England Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 England Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 616 England Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 England Street does not have units with air conditioning.

