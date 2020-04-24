616 England Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Beautiful newer home in Williamsburg. Large kitchen with plenty cabinet space. Kitchen overlooks front porch and front yard. Gas range, microwave, granite counter top. 42 inch cabinets with ceramic tile backsplash. Updated laminate flooring and all ceiling fans. Formal dining combined with breakfast area with space for your TV stand or wine cabinet. Laundry room next to Master room. Master shower has sitting. Built-in fireplace has gas starter. Radiant Barrier roofing. HOA outdoor pool, club house which includes gym and party room. Walking trail, kid playground, fishing port and water fountain pond near you. You will enjoy all community amenities and wonderful Rockwall schools.