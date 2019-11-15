All apartments in Fate
616 Cayden Ct
Last updated November 15 2019 at 7:06 PM

616 Cayden Ct

616 Cayden Court · No Longer Available
Location

616 Cayden Court, Fate, TX 75087

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
This well taken care of 4-2-2 home located in Fate, TX is move in ready. Living room features hardwood flooring & a beautiful cast stone fireplace. Kitchen features stained cabinets, neutral colored granite counter tops and a large pantry. Spacious master bedroom with ceiling fan. The master bathroom features a double sink vanity, large shower and garden tub. The second bathroom has a large vanity with double sinks and built in linen closet. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializeddallas.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=0M5CXaFUXY&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
972-200-3780

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Cayden Ct have any available units?
616 Cayden Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 616 Cayden Ct have?
Some of 616 Cayden Ct's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Cayden Ct currently offering any rent specials?
616 Cayden Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Cayden Ct pet-friendly?
No, 616 Cayden Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 616 Cayden Ct offer parking?
No, 616 Cayden Ct does not offer parking.
Does 616 Cayden Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Cayden Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Cayden Ct have a pool?
No, 616 Cayden Ct does not have a pool.
Does 616 Cayden Ct have accessible units?
No, 616 Cayden Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Cayden Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 Cayden Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 616 Cayden Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 Cayden Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

