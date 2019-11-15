616 Cayden Ct

Amenities
This well taken care of 4-2-2 home located in Fate, TX is move in ready. Living room features hardwood flooring & a beautiful cast stone fireplace. Kitchen features stained cabinets, neutral colored granite counter tops and a large pantry. Spacious master bedroom with ceiling fan. The master bathroom features a double sink vanity, large shower and garden tub. The second bathroom has a large vanity with double sinks and built in linen closet.
https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=0M5CXaFUXY&env=production
Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
972-200-3780
We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com