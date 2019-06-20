All apartments in Fate
Last updated June 20 2019 at 2:24 AM

606 Louder Way

606 Louder Way · No Longer Available
Location

606 Louder Way, Fate, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful one story, open floor plan in Rockwall ISD. Enter this property you are greeted with an entry way leading into a formal dining room,. perfect for entertaining. Open family room has a gorgeous stone fireplace. Home with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths ,the ample kitchen is equipped with granite counter tops, an over sized island with room for bar stools.Spacious master suite provides sitting area overlooking back yard grass. Master bath with large walk-in closet, garden tub with separate shower and dual sink. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and walk-in closets.
You must see it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Louder Way have any available units?
606 Louder Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 606 Louder Way have?
Some of 606 Louder Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Louder Way currently offering any rent specials?
606 Louder Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Louder Way pet-friendly?
No, 606 Louder Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 606 Louder Way offer parking?
Yes, 606 Louder Way offers parking.
Does 606 Louder Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 Louder Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Louder Way have a pool?
No, 606 Louder Way does not have a pool.
Does 606 Louder Way have accessible units?
No, 606 Louder Way does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Louder Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 Louder Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 606 Louder Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 606 Louder Way does not have units with air conditioning.
