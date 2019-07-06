All apartments in Fate
Find more places like 508 Sundrop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fate, TX
/
508 Sundrop
Last updated July 6 2019 at 5:24 AM

508 Sundrop

508 Sundrop Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fate
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

508 Sundrop Drive, Fate, TX 75189

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fresh designer paint! Nice open floor plan, bright and spacious, nice size of backyard. well maintenanced house, wood mini-blinds all throughout the house, HOA include, pet case by case. Come and show it, this one will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Sundrop have any available units?
508 Sundrop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 508 Sundrop have?
Some of 508 Sundrop's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 Sundrop currently offering any rent specials?
508 Sundrop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Sundrop pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 Sundrop is pet friendly.
Does 508 Sundrop offer parking?
Yes, 508 Sundrop offers parking.
Does 508 Sundrop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 Sundrop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Sundrop have a pool?
No, 508 Sundrop does not have a pool.
Does 508 Sundrop have accessible units?
No, 508 Sundrop does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Sundrop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 Sundrop has units with dishwashers.
Does 508 Sundrop have units with air conditioning?
No, 508 Sundrop does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fate 3 BedroomsFate Apartments with Balcony
Fate Apartments with GymFate Apartments with Parking
Fate Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
Anna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXGrand Saline, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District