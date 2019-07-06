Fresh designer paint! Nice open floor plan, bright and spacious, nice size of backyard. well maintenanced house, wood mini-blinds all throughout the house, HOA include, pet case by case. Come and show it, this one will not last!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 508 Sundrop have any available units?
508 Sundrop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 508 Sundrop have?
Some of 508 Sundrop's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 Sundrop currently offering any rent specials?
508 Sundrop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Sundrop pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 Sundrop is pet friendly.
Does 508 Sundrop offer parking?
Yes, 508 Sundrop offers parking.
Does 508 Sundrop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 Sundrop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Sundrop have a pool?
No, 508 Sundrop does not have a pool.
Does 508 Sundrop have accessible units?
No, 508 Sundrop does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Sundrop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 Sundrop has units with dishwashers.
Does 508 Sundrop have units with air conditioning?
No, 508 Sundrop does not have units with air conditioning.