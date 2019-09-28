All apartments in Fate
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:10 AM

377 Bayberry Drive

377 Bayberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

377 Bayberry Drive, Fate, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The perfect home for anyone looking for that Rustic look. Open floorplan with eat in kitchen, Granite counterops, 42 inch cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Range in home is gas and perfect for entertaining. Stained concrete and tile on lower level of home. You will find all the bedrooms including the master to be located on the second floor. Each bedroom equipped with a nice walk in closet. Award winning school district. Located in a desirable subdivision offering a community pool, clubhouse, fitness center, walking trails and dog park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 377 Bayberry Drive have any available units?
377 Bayberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 377 Bayberry Drive have?
Some of 377 Bayberry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 377 Bayberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
377 Bayberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 377 Bayberry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 377 Bayberry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 377 Bayberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 377 Bayberry Drive offers parking.
Does 377 Bayberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 377 Bayberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 377 Bayberry Drive have a pool?
Yes, 377 Bayberry Drive has a pool.
Does 377 Bayberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 377 Bayberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 377 Bayberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 377 Bayberry Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 377 Bayberry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 377 Bayberry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
