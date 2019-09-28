377 Bayberry Drive

Amenities

The perfect home for anyone looking for that Rustic look. Open floorplan with eat in kitchen, Granite counterops, 42 inch cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Range in home is gas and perfect for entertaining. Stained concrete and tile on lower level of home. You will find all the bedrooms including the master to be located on the second floor. Each bedroom equipped with a nice walk in closet. Award winning school district. Located in a desirable subdivision offering a community pool, clubhouse, fitness center, walking trails and dog park.