Fate, TX
370 Magnolia Drive
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:01 AM

370 Magnolia Drive

370 Magnolia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

370 Magnolia Drive, Fate, TX 75087

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home located on greenbelt in highly sought after Woodcreek subdivision with 3 bedrooms plus a study or an office. Open concept floor plan with plenty of space for entertaining. A spacious family room, an open kitchen with an eat at island, and a huge combo living & dining. Over sized cabinets in the kitchen offer lots of storage spaces. The home is also wired for surround sound and has additional storage in the utility room. Pets are case by case. Submit TAR application with photo ID and most recent month pay stubs or proof of income. $45 app fee per adult. Tenant and agent to verify all information listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 370 Magnolia Drive have any available units?
370 Magnolia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 370 Magnolia Drive have?
Some of 370 Magnolia Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 370 Magnolia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
370 Magnolia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 Magnolia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 370 Magnolia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 370 Magnolia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 370 Magnolia Drive offers parking.
Does 370 Magnolia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 370 Magnolia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 Magnolia Drive have a pool?
No, 370 Magnolia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 370 Magnolia Drive have accessible units?
No, 370 Magnolia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 370 Magnolia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 370 Magnolia Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 370 Magnolia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 370 Magnolia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
