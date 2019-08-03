370 Magnolia Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home located on greenbelt in highly sought after Woodcreek subdivision with 3 bedrooms plus a study or an office. Open concept floor plan with plenty of space for entertaining. A spacious family room, an open kitchen with an eat at island, and a huge combo living & dining. Over sized cabinets in the kitchen offer lots of storage spaces. The home is also wired for surround sound and has additional storage in the utility room. Pets are case by case. Submit TAR application with photo ID and most recent month pay stubs or proof of income. $45 app fee per adult. Tenant and agent to verify all information listed.