Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan playground fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom home in the Woodcreek subdivision. Home features large kitchen that overlooks living area. Masterbath with seperate tub & shower, beautiful backyard with covered back patio and ceiling fan!! Enjoy all that the Woodcreek community has to offer: parks, playgrounds, jogging trails and organized community events. Wonderful neighborhood!!! No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.