3 bedroom home ready for Immediate Move In! This charming farmhouse style home in Spring Meadow has close access to Highway 66 and I 30, and features an open floorplan with luxury vinyl plank floors throughout, no carpet, lovely eat in kitchen with quartz countertops and bar overlooking spacious living room with fireplace. Bedrooms are great size and great backyard too! Application fee is $35 per person over the age of 18; Pets are allowed on a case by case basis.