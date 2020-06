Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

ALMOST NEW HOME IN CHAMBERLAIN CROSSING! This 3 Bed, 2 Bath home is move-in ready! The roomy foyer gives way to Open & Bright living and kitchen with fireplace, granite countertops, custom cabinets, breakfast bar & walk-in pantry. Big Master Suite with 2 split bedrooms perfect for growth. The covered back patio is perfect for entertaining. Rockwall ISD!