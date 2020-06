Amenities

Lennar Home in Chamberlain Crossing. 5 Bedrooms with 3 Car Garages, Game Room, Formal Dining, Fireplace, and Covered Patio. Large Kitchen with Stainless Steel GE Appliances Package with Fridge, Washer and Dryer. Brushed Nickle Fixtures, Rounded Corner, 2 in. Faux Blinds, Granite Counter Top, Upgraded Tile in Entry and All Wet Areas. Energy Star with Radiant Barrier, Ceiling Fans, Programmable TStat and Much More! Easy Access to Hwy 30 and 190. Great Value! Don't Miss it!