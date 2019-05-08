All apartments in Fate
Last updated May 8 2019 at 5:43 PM

223 Mckinney Trail

Location

223 Mckinney Trail, Fate, TX 75087

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
fireplace
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Available June 1,2019. Not your ordinary rental. Spacious & versatile 3 story floor plan with 5 Bedrooms, 1st floor master suite, 2 living areas, playroom, 3rd floor media room. Bonus room on 3rd floor could be 6th bedroom. Fresh paint throughout & new carpet in upstairs areas. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances, double oven, and island. Living area with floor to ceiling windows. Incredible outdoor space featuring incredible salt water pool with swim-up bar with stools, diving rock, cave & with pergola & built in SS gas grill.
Located in the desirable Woodcreek Community with Rockwall schools. Pool and yard service available for an additionial $200 per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 Mckinney Trail have any available units?
223 Mckinney Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 223 Mckinney Trail have?
Some of 223 Mckinney Trail's amenities include granite counters, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 Mckinney Trail currently offering any rent specials?
223 Mckinney Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Mckinney Trail pet-friendly?
No, 223 Mckinney Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 223 Mckinney Trail offer parking?
Yes, 223 Mckinney Trail offers parking.
Does 223 Mckinney Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 Mckinney Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Mckinney Trail have a pool?
Yes, 223 Mckinney Trail has a pool.
Does 223 Mckinney Trail have accessible units?
No, 223 Mckinney Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Mckinney Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 Mckinney Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 223 Mckinney Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 Mckinney Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
