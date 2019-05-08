223 Mckinney Trail

Amenities

granite counters garage pool fireplace media room bbq/grill

Available June 1,2019. Not your ordinary rental. Spacious & versatile 3 story floor plan with 5 Bedrooms, 1st floor master suite, 2 living areas, playroom, 3rd floor media room. Bonus room on 3rd floor could be 6th bedroom. Fresh paint throughout & new carpet in upstairs areas. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances, double oven, and island. Living area with floor to ceiling windows. Incredible outdoor space featuring incredible salt water pool with swim-up bar with stools, diving rock, cave & with pergola & built in SS gas grill.

Located in the desirable Woodcreek Community with Rockwall schools. Pool and yard service available for an additionial $200 per month