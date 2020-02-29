185 Churchill Drive

Amenities

Rockwell ISD!Adorable 1.5 story home with 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths downstairs and game room upstairs.Feels like a one story ranch, but you have the added space upstairs.Spacious kitchen features a large island, plenty of cabinet spaces, granite counter tops and a breakfast nook.A beautiful stone fireplace is the focal point of the spacious living room.Master is GREAT SIZE with stand up shower, jacuzzi tub, and walk-in closet! Backyard with covered patio is perfect for playing, entertaining, relaxing - ENJOYING! Conveniently located with easy access to I30, HWY 66 and 30 mins to Downtown Dallas.Added Bonuses *REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER, INCLUDED* Landlord will have the house move-in ready for you! PETS allowed