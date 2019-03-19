168 Pleasant Hill Lane

Amenities

Beautiful home located in sought after Williamsburg subdivision and Rockwall ISD. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths plus Study. Recent Upgrades include GE profile SS appliances, fresh interior paint, lighting fixtures, ceiling fans and new patio door featuring enclosed blinds. Wood flooring throughout living, dining, and study. Beautiful granite countertop in kitchen. Stone fireplace in family room. Split bedrooms. Covered patio & large backyard. Pets are case by case. Submit TAR application with photo ID and most recent month pay stubs or proof of income. $45 app fee per adult. Tenant and agent to verify all info provided in MLS.