All apartments in Fate
Find more places like 168 Pleasant Hill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fate, TX
/
168 Pleasant Hill Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:32 AM

168 Pleasant Hill Lane

168 Pleasant Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fate
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

168 Pleasant Hill Lane, Fate, TX 75189

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home located in sought after Williamsburg subdivision and Rockwall ISD. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths plus Study. Recent Upgrades include GE profile SS appliances, fresh interior paint, lighting fixtures, ceiling fans and new patio door featuring enclosed blinds. Wood flooring throughout living, dining, and study. Beautiful granite countertop in kitchen. Stone fireplace in family room. Split bedrooms. Covered patio & large backyard. Pets are case by case. Submit TAR application with photo ID and most recent month pay stubs or proof of income. $45 app fee per adult. Tenant and agent to verify all info provided in MLS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 Pleasant Hill Lane have any available units?
168 Pleasant Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 168 Pleasant Hill Lane have?
Some of 168 Pleasant Hill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 Pleasant Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
168 Pleasant Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 Pleasant Hill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 168 Pleasant Hill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 168 Pleasant Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 168 Pleasant Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 168 Pleasant Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 168 Pleasant Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 Pleasant Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 168 Pleasant Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 168 Pleasant Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 168 Pleasant Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 168 Pleasant Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 168 Pleasant Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 168 Pleasant Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 168 Pleasant Hill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fate 3 BedroomsFate Apartments with Balcony
Fate Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFate Apartments with Parking
Fate Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
Anna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXGrand Saline, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District