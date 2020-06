Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

One of the largest homes in Williamsburg, on an oversized lot.This like-new, beautiful home is in immaculate condition, with new carpet and new paint throughout. Tons of storage space, spacious kitchen features double oven, custom cabinets, and granite countertops. Rockwall ISD. Lease includes access to community pool and neighborhood amenities. Pets allowed, $250 pet deposit per pet. Hurry!