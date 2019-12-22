All apartments in Fate
151 Blair Drive
151 Blair Drive

151 Blair Drive · No Longer Available
Location

151 Blair Drive, Fate, TX 75189

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful home with 4 spacious bedrooms, a game room, granite countertops in the kitchen, large pantry, a cozy family room features a mock fireplace, just flip the switch and you have a beautiful fire in the fireplace! Huge master suite with separate tub and a shower, private study with french doors can also be used as a formal dining room, crown molding, arched doorways, covered patio and a large backyard. Neighborhood amenities include a club house, pool, bike and walking trails and playgrounds. Short or Long terms are Welcome! Great Value! Don't Miss This One!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

