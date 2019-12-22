151 Blair Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking playground pool garage

Beautiful home with 4 spacious bedrooms, a game room, granite countertops in the kitchen, large pantry, a cozy family room features a mock fireplace, just flip the switch and you have a beautiful fire in the fireplace! Huge master suite with separate tub and a shower, private study with french doors can also be used as a formal dining room, crown molding, arched doorways, covered patio and a large backyard. Neighborhood amenities include a club house, pool, bike and walking trails and playgrounds. Short or Long terms are Welcome! Great Value! Don't Miss This One!