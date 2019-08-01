150 Cameron Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home sits in prime location just off of I -30. The entry way creates an inviting feeling with french doors leading to an office space Stunning hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings are just a few of the fantastic features this home offers.The open concept kitchen has a breakfast bar, granite counter tops and a large walk-in pantry. The master en-suite is the perfect spot for relaxation with the walk in shower and garden tub. The upstairs is a great area for entertainment with a second living and media room space. The large backyard is fenced in and has plenty of room for weekend relaxation or entertaining. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours!