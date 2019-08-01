All apartments in Fate
Find more places like 150 Cameron Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fate, TX
/
150 Cameron Drive
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:30 AM

150 Cameron Drive

150 Cameron Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fate
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

150 Cameron Dr, Fate, TX 75189

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home sits in prime location just off of I -30. The entry way creates an inviting feeling with french doors leading to an office space Stunning hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings are just a few of the fantastic features this home offers.The open concept kitchen has a breakfast bar, granite counter tops and a large walk-in pantry. The master en-suite is the perfect spot for relaxation with the walk in shower and garden tub. The upstairs is a great area for entertainment with a second living and media room space. The large backyard is fenced in and has plenty of room for weekend relaxation or entertaining. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Cameron Drive have any available units?
150 Cameron Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 150 Cameron Drive have?
Some of 150 Cameron Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Cameron Drive currently offering any rent specials?
150 Cameron Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Cameron Drive pet-friendly?
No, 150 Cameron Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 150 Cameron Drive offer parking?
Yes, 150 Cameron Drive offers parking.
Does 150 Cameron Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Cameron Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Cameron Drive have a pool?
No, 150 Cameron Drive does not have a pool.
Does 150 Cameron Drive have accessible units?
No, 150 Cameron Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Cameron Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 Cameron Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Cameron Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 Cameron Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fate 3 BedroomsFate Apartments with Balcony
Fate Apartments with GymFate Apartments with Parking
Fate Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
Anna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXGrand Saline, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District