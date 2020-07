Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful home in Woodcreek! This great home features two living areas, two dining areas, and kids retreat. Other features include ceramic entry way, large island kitchen with all black appliances plus fridge that overlooks over-sized family room & sprinkler system. Neighborhood amenities include pool, playground, trails, splash park and more!! Awesome home! See it today!