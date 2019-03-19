This beautiful home has the perfect layout for a growing family! The open floor plan is terrific for entertaining and everyday life. The gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom was built in 2012 and has great backyard space. Do not miss your opportunity to make this house your new home. Pets accepted on case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 126 Abelia Drive have any available units?
126 Abelia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 126 Abelia Drive have?
Some of 126 Abelia Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Abelia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
126 Abelia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Abelia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 Abelia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 126 Abelia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 126 Abelia Drive offers parking.
Does 126 Abelia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 Abelia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Abelia Drive have a pool?
No, 126 Abelia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 126 Abelia Drive have accessible units?
No, 126 Abelia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Abelia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 Abelia Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Abelia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 Abelia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.