All apartments in Fairview
Find more places like 900 Medinah Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairview, TX
/
900 Medinah Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

900 Medinah Drive

900 Medinah Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairview
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

900 Medinah Dr, Fairview, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Updated Home in prestigious Gated 50+Heritage Ranch Community. Extensive Wood Flooring with ceramic tile in Utility and bathrooms. New Carpet in Bedrooms, Updated Light Fixtures, New Paint. Hobby Room with built-in overhead cabinets and desk. Well appointed Island Kitchen with electric range, microwave, pull-out drawers and refrigerator included. Covered back patio. Includes use of Swimming Pools, Fitness Center, Tennis & Pickle-ball courts, disc-golf field, Library and Walking Trails. Lease payment includes the HOA Quarterly Assessment of $650. Leasee responsible for $50 food minimum per month in the Clubhouse and any User Charges (with Automatic Payment). No Pets. No Smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Medinah Drive have any available units?
900 Medinah Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview, TX.
What amenities does 900 Medinah Drive have?
Some of 900 Medinah Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 Medinah Drive currently offering any rent specials?
900 Medinah Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Medinah Drive pet-friendly?
No, 900 Medinah Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview.
Does 900 Medinah Drive offer parking?
Yes, 900 Medinah Drive offers parking.
Does 900 Medinah Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 Medinah Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Medinah Drive have a pool?
Yes, 900 Medinah Drive has a pool.
Does 900 Medinah Drive have accessible units?
No, 900 Medinah Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Medinah Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 Medinah Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 900 Medinah Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 900 Medinah Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Cortona
325 Murray Farm Dr
Fairview, TX 75069
Sorrel Fairview Apartments
351 Sugarloaf Trail
Fairview, TX 75069
Colonial Grand at Fairview
344 Murray Farm Rd
Fairview, TX 75069

Similar Pages

Fairview 1 BedroomsFairview 2 Bedrooms
Fairview Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFairview Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fairview Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TX
Krum, TXHickory Creek, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District