900 Medinah Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

Updated Home in prestigious Gated 50+Heritage Ranch Community. Extensive Wood Flooring with ceramic tile in Utility and bathrooms. New Carpet in Bedrooms, Updated Light Fixtures, New Paint. Hobby Room with built-in overhead cabinets and desk. Well appointed Island Kitchen with electric range, microwave, pull-out drawers and refrigerator included. Covered back patio. Includes use of Swimming Pools, Fitness Center, Tennis & Pickle-ball courts, disc-golf field, Library and Walking Trails. Lease payment includes the HOA Quarterly Assessment of $650. Leasee responsible for $50 food minimum per month in the Clubhouse and any User Charges (with Automatic Payment). No Pets. No Smoking