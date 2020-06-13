/
3 bedroom apartments
94 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
15 Units Available
The Hills at Fair Oaks
8700 Starr Ranch, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1150 sqft
Easy access to I-10, recently renovated with resort-style pool and oasis. Enjoy the convenience of a 24-hour gym, dog park, and coffee bar all on-site. Interiors feature designer finishes, hardwood floors, and granite counters.
Fair Oaks Ranch
1 Unit Available
29311 LAWRENCE WAY
29311 Lawrence Way, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2257 sqft
TOP-OF-THE-LINE RENTAL! Prestigious Fair Oaks Ranch location. Gorgeous 2-story home w/ stunning high ceilings & lots of natural light. Very well maintained. Elegant upgrades & features.
1 Unit Available
29111 STEVENSON GATE
29111 Stevenson Gate, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2268 sqft
** NO PETS** STUNNING ONE-STORY HIGHLAND HOME THAT LOOKS LIKE A MODEL IS MOVE-IN READY! LOVELY HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU OUT THE COMMON AREAS.
Results within 1 mile of Fair Oaks Ranch
34 Units Available
Rustico at Fair Oaks
27595 IH 10W, Boerne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1300 sqft
New apartments with nine-foot ceilings and granite kitchen counters. Community includes a complimentary coffee bar, resort-style pool and business center. Easy access to I-10. Jog or hike at nearby Eisenhower Park during free time.
1 Unit Available
27221 NICHOLS PASS
27221 Nichols Pass, Bexar County, TX
27221 NICHOLS PASS Available 07/15/20 GREAT HOME @ BOERNE, TX - BEAUTIFULL HOME! built on 2018, 4/2.5/2 +study /office, Family room/game room upstairs/ Master bedroom downstairs/ great cover patio on the back/ Carpeting, Ceramic Tile, Wood.
1 Unit Available
26029 Los Mirasoles
26029 Los Mirasoles, Bexar County, TX
Perfect location, awesome area! Close to shopping, great schools and beautiful scenery.
1 Unit Available
8606 NAPA LNDG
8606 Napa Landing, Bexar County, TX
Come home to comfort! Away from the turmoil of traffic. This Mike Hollaway built home is one of their most popular 4 bedroom plans with private study, large game room upstairs which can double as the media room. Over 3,919 SF of living area.
1 Unit Available
27402 Camino Haven
27402 Camino Haven, Bexar County, TX
Beautiful 2893sf, 4BR/2.5BA home in gated subdivision of The Enclave at Stonehaven. Open concept living with large living/dining area & gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, walk-in pantry, and gas cooking.
Results within 5 miles of Fair Oaks Ranch
Verified
36 Units Available
Roots at Boerne
135 Old San Antonio Road, Boerne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1150 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Minutes from the Hill Country Mile experience vacation inspired living.
Verified
Dominion
20 Units Available
Grand at the Dominion
23910 W Interstate 10, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1304 sqft
Newly renovated homes with walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly, with a clubhouse, coffee bar, gym and a fitness center. Close to La Cantera shopping mall.
Verified
Crownridge of Texas
26 Units Available
Catalina at Dominion
21630 Milsa Dr, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,219
1584 sqft
Discover refined luxury living at Catalina at Dominion Apartment Homes.
Verified
29 Units Available
Park at Rialto
25051 IH 10 West, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
1331 sqft
Within easy reach of State Road 436 and Highway 17/92. Apartments featuring two-tone colored interiors, ornamental chair rails and ceiling fans in a community with tropical landscaping. On-site playground, fitness center and complimentary coffee bar.
Verified
49 Units Available
Abbey at Dominion Crossing
21626 Stonewall Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1392 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-10 and less than one mile north of The Dominion neighborhood in close proximity to exclusive restaurants, shopping destinations and downtown San Antonio attractions.
Verified
Contact for Availability
Ranch at Cibolo Creek
1681 River Rd, Boerne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1282 sqft
Welcome home to The Ranch at Cibolo, a wonderful apartment community with everything you've been looking for.
1 Unit Available
25914 Mission Bluff
25914 Mission Bluff, Bexar County, TX
25914 Mission Bluff Available 07/03/20 - (RLNE5848988)
1 Unit Available
105 Rolling Creek
105 Rolling Creek, Boerne, TX
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE IN BOERNE! - BEAUTIFUL HOUSE IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD AND IN A GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT IN BOERNE. PERFECT HOUSE FOR A NICE FAMILY WITH 4 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS AND A COVERED PATIO. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING, AND GROCERY STORES.
1 Unit Available
217 Horse Hill
217 Horse Hill, Boerne, TX
This custom built home is a surprise from the minute you open the front door. Design features include beautiful stone floors throughout the gorgeous open concept living spaces with 10 foot ceilings and walls of windows everywhere.
1 Unit Available
124 Phil Wilson
124 Phil Wilson, Boerne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1372 sqft
Older 3 bedroom home in established neighborhood. Converted garage can be used as an office, game room or family room Great backyard with 2 storage buildings, greenhouse, & covered patio.
1 Unit Available
402 Aster Trail
402 Aster Trail, San Antonio, TX
Home located in the Gated Community of Stonewall Ranch. Secondary Bedroom with Full Bath Downstairs. Kitchen has Granite Countertops, Range, Dishwasher and Microwave. Study has Hardwood Floors. Large Loft for second living area.
1 Unit Available
10014 BASILONE RDG
10014 Basilone Ridge, Bexar County, TX
Behold your 3/4-acre scenic retreat with stunning views!!! Gorgeous, quiet, beautifully designed on a quiet cul-de-sac in The Canyons at Scenic Loop.
1 Unit Available
157 LONE STAR
157 Lone Star, Boerne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1786 sqft
WONDERFUL ONE STORY OPEN FLOOR PLAN IN SOUGHT AFTER HERFF RANCH. WALKING DISTANCE TO EXEMPLARY CIBOLO ELEMENTARY AND CHAMPION HIGH SCHOOL. MODEL HOME WITH LOTS OF UPGRADES. TWO LIVING AREAS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH SPLIT BEDROOMS.
1 Unit Available
120 VAIL DR
120 Vail Drive, Boerne, TX
Beautiful 5 bedroom home in BISD. Master bedroom and secondary bedroom/bathroom downstairs. 3 bedrooms, game room and bath upstairs. Upgraded kitchen with granite and ss appliances, gas cooking, huge pantry.
1 Unit Available
156 KATIE CT
156 Katie Court, Boerne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1512 sqft
Shows nicely. Home was renovated about a year ago before tenant moved in. Wonderful neighborhood; Close to I-10 and shopping; Cute plan. Three bedrooms plus study with French doors; Two car garage; nice curb appeal; Very popular area; Hurry!!
1 Unit Available
116 DUSTY CORRAL
116 Dusty Corral, Boerne, TX
Beautiful home located in highly sought after Herff subdivision in Boerne! 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home, huge kitchen with gas stove and lots of cabinets including a desk area. Open concept floor plan. Large master bedroom with separate tub and shower.
