2 bed 2 bath apartments
42 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
15 Units Available
The Hills at Fair Oaks
8700 Starr Ranch, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
960 sqft
Easy access to I-10, recently renovated with resort-style pool and oasis. Enjoy the convenience of a 24-hour gym, dog park, and coffee bar all on-site. Interiors feature designer finishes, hardwood floors, and granite counters.
Results within 1 mile of Fair Oaks Ranch
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
33 Units Available
Rustico at Fair Oaks
27595 IH 10W, Boerne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1062 sqft
New apartments with nine-foot ceilings and granite kitchen counters. Community includes a complimentary coffee bar, resort-style pool and business center. Easy access to I-10. Jog or hike at nearby Eisenhower Park during free time.
Results within 5 miles of Fair Oaks Ranch
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
37 Units Available
Roots at Boerne
135 Old San Antonio Road, Boerne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
970 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Minutes from the Hill Country Mile experience vacation inspired living.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
49 Units Available
Abbey at Dominion Crossing
21626 Stonewall Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1157 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-10 and less than one mile north of The Dominion neighborhood in close proximity to exclusive restaurants, shopping destinations and downtown San Antonio attractions.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
7 Units Available
The Woodland
150 Medical Dr, Boerne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1010 sqft
One- and two-bedroom open-concept apartment homes with tile flooring and well-equipped kitchens. Community is close to schools and library, and features a swimming pool, playground and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Crownridge of Texas
28 Units Available
Catalina at Dominion
21630 Milsa Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1284 sqft
Discover refined luxury living at Catalina at Dominion Apartment Homes.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Dominion
20 Units Available
Grand at the Dominion
23910 W Interstate 10, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1222 sqft
Newly renovated homes with walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly, with a clubhouse, coffee bar, gym and a fitness center. Close to La Cantera shopping mall.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
29 Units Available
Park at Rialto
25051 IH 10 West, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1160 sqft
Within easy reach of State Road 436 and Highway 17/92. Apartments featuring two-tone colored interiors, ornamental chair rails and ceiling fans in a community with tropical landscaping. On-site playground, fitness center and complimentary coffee bar.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Ranch at Cibolo Creek
1681 River Rd, Boerne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1035 sqft
Welcome home to The Ranch at Cibolo, a wonderful apartment community with everything you've been looking for.
Results within 10 miles of Fair Oaks Ranch
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
32 Units Available
OXLY Apartments
5810 Utsa Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1059 sqft
Welcome to Oxly, a stunning community of apartments in San Antonio designed to elevate your lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
5 Units Available
The View at Crownridge
7602 Luskey Blvd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1104 sqft
Community amenities include a gym, poolside cabanas, and a Starbucks coffee bar. The one- to three-bedroom apartment home interiors feature wood floors, granite countertops and gourmet kitchens. Easy access to TX-1604 Loop and Interstate 10.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
30 Units Available
San Miguel
5202 Texana Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1166 sqft
This gated community features seven floor plans that have been recently renovated and feature walk-in closets. Plenty of shopping and dining along nearby I-10. There's an onsite pool, car wash area and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
39 Units Available
NOVA
14200 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$997
1070 sqft
Fully furnished homes near the University of Texas at San Antonio. Community includes a coffee bar, dog park and courtyard. Easy access to San Antonio International Airport. Near Six Flags Fiesta Texas.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
44 Units Available
Ventura Ridge
5602 Presidio Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
1130 sqft
Elegant apartments with easy access to 10 and Loop 1604 with nearby shopping and dining. Luxury granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances with premier amenities including a pool, coffee bar, and dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Friedrich Wilderness
34 Units Available
Ascent Cresta Bella
19702 Bella Loma Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1239 sqft
Situated west of I-10. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, plank floors and quartz counters. On-site dual-level fitness center, poolside outdoor kitchen, social lounge, and rooftop terrace with Hill Country views.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
60 Units Available
Arrive Eilan
17803 La Cantera Terrace, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1369 sqft
Located just off I-10, close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units feature high ceilings, full size washer/dryer, wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community has a jogging trail, two pools and a pet park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
177 Units Available
The Towers
16735 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1310 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Towers in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
22 Units Available
Savannah Oaks
14614 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1201 sqft
You will love the good life at Savannah Oaks, in San Antonio, Texas. Our spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments near major employers and universities are designed with your unique lifestyle in mind.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Stone Oak
23 Units Available
Anthony at Canyon Springs
24245 Wilderness Oak, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1270 sqft
Luxury apartments located on Canyon Springs Golf Club and close to nearby schools, shops and dining. Large one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments homes with attached garages.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
26 Units Available
West Oaks
14838 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1107 sqft
Great location, within minutes of San Antonio's best shops and restaurants. Apartments feature granite countertops, crown molding and tile backsplash. Community includes pool, fitness center and dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
41 Units Available
Hilltop at Shavano
17239 Shavano Ranch Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$973
1064 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwashers. Tenants can take advantage of communal pool, yoga, hot tub, and gym. Convenient location close to local shopping and Salado Creek.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
67 Units Available
Birwood Heights
4003 N 1604 W, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
1207 sqft
Welcome to Birwood Heights, San Antonio's inspired apartment community. Designed with a splash of luxury, Birwood Heights is ideal for those seeking a home full of style, comfort and convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Forest Crest
33 Units Available
Amara
19327 Talavera Ridge, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1023 sqft
WELCOME TO AMARAAre you searching for luxury living in San Antonio, Texas? Let me introduce to you a brand-new community in our beautiful neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
31 Units Available
Celeste at La Cantera
6107 Via La Cantera, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1275 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
