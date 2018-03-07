All apartments in Fair Oaks Ranch
Find more places like 8430 DIETZ ELKHORN RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
/
8430 DIETZ ELKHORN RD
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:45 AM

8430 DIETZ ELKHORN RD

8430 Dietz-Elkhorn Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fair Oaks Ranch
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8430 Dietz-Elkhorn Road, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX 78015
Fair Oaks Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing 4 Bedroom 3 Bath home on 2.49 Acres of land with many matured trees. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace in the living room. French doors to the back patio and lots of windows for natural light. Kitchen has an island and granite counter tops. Ceramic and wood floors for easy care. Electric gate and circular driveway. Excellent schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8430 DIETZ ELKHORN RD have any available units?
8430 DIETZ ELKHORN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 8430 DIETZ ELKHORN RD have?
Some of 8430 DIETZ ELKHORN RD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8430 DIETZ ELKHORN RD currently offering any rent specials?
8430 DIETZ ELKHORN RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8430 DIETZ ELKHORN RD pet-friendly?
No, 8430 DIETZ ELKHORN RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks Ranch.
Does 8430 DIETZ ELKHORN RD offer parking?
Yes, 8430 DIETZ ELKHORN RD offers parking.
Does 8430 DIETZ ELKHORN RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8430 DIETZ ELKHORN RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8430 DIETZ ELKHORN RD have a pool?
No, 8430 DIETZ ELKHORN RD does not have a pool.
Does 8430 DIETZ ELKHORN RD have accessible units?
No, 8430 DIETZ ELKHORN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 8430 DIETZ ELKHORN RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8430 DIETZ ELKHORN RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8430 DIETZ ELKHORN RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8430 DIETZ ELKHORN RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hills at Fair Oaks
8700 Starr Ranch
Fair Oaks Ranch, TX 78015

Similar Pages

Fair Oaks Ranch 1 BedroomsFair Oaks Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Fair Oaks Ranch Apartments with BalconyFair Oaks Ranch Apartments with Parking
Fair Oaks Ranch Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TX
Olmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXHondo, TXCibolo, TXFredericksburg, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TXKerrville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
Texas State University