8430 DIETZ ELKHORN RD

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage fireplace

Amazing 4 Bedroom 3 Bath home on 2.49 Acres of land with many matured trees. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace in the living room. French doors to the back patio and lots of windows for natural light. Kitchen has an island and granite counter tops. Ceramic and wood floors for easy care. Electric gate and circular driveway. Excellent schools!