Amazing 4 Bedroom 3 Bath home on 2.49 Acres of land with many matured trees. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace in the living room. French doors to the back patio and lots of windows for natural light. Kitchen has an island and granite counter tops. Ceramic and wood floors for easy care. Electric gate and circular driveway. Excellent schools!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8430 DIETZ ELKHORN RD have any available units?
8430 DIETZ ELKHORN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 8430 DIETZ ELKHORN RD have?
Some of 8430 DIETZ ELKHORN RD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8430 DIETZ ELKHORN RD currently offering any rent specials?
8430 DIETZ ELKHORN RD is not currently offering any rent specials.