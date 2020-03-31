All apartments in Everman
Everman, TX
932 Russell Road
Last updated March 31 2020 at 4:12 PM

932 Russell Road

932 Russell Road · No Longer Available
Location

932 Russell Road, Everman, TX 76140
Everman Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 932 Russell Road have any available units?
932 Russell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everman, TX.
Is 932 Russell Road currently offering any rent specials?
932 Russell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 932 Russell Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 932 Russell Road is pet friendly.
Does 932 Russell Road offer parking?
No, 932 Russell Road does not offer parking.
Does 932 Russell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 932 Russell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 932 Russell Road have a pool?
No, 932 Russell Road does not have a pool.
Does 932 Russell Road have accessible units?
No, 932 Russell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 932 Russell Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 932 Russell Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 932 Russell Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 932 Russell Road does not have units with air conditioning.

