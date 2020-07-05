817 Collin Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed parking range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly

817 Collin Dr Like new home inside, just painted entire inside. 2 large living areas. Comes with dishwasher gas range and refrigerator. Covered patio. Huge fenced backyard. Dogs ok.

Low utilities, safe quiet neighborhood. Close to schools.

5 minutes to DFW Airport. 10 minutes to Ft Worth 30 minutes to Dallas.

Ready to move in now.

No application fee!

No credit check fee!

No background check fee!



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/euless-tx?lid=12610338



(RLNE5168663)