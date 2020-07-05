All apartments in Euless
817 Collin Drive
817 Collin Drive

817 Collin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

817 Collin Drive, Euless, TX 76039
Midway Park Euless

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
817 Collin Dr Like new home inside, just painted entire inside. 2 large living areas. Comes with dishwasher gas range and refrigerator. Covered patio. Huge fenced backyard. Dogs ok.
Low utilities, safe quiet neighborhood. Close to schools.
5 minutes to DFW Airport. 10 minutes to Ft Worth 30 minutes to Dallas.
Ready to move in now.
No application fee!
No credit check fee!
No background check fee!

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/euless-tx?lid=12610338

(RLNE5168663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 Collin Drive have any available units?
817 Collin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 Collin Drive have?
Some of 817 Collin Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 Collin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
817 Collin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 Collin Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 817 Collin Drive is pet friendly.
Does 817 Collin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 817 Collin Drive offers parking.
Does 817 Collin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 Collin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 Collin Drive have a pool?
No, 817 Collin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 817 Collin Drive have accessible units?
No, 817 Collin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 817 Collin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 817 Collin Drive has units with dishwashers.

