Amenities

dishwasher parking basketball court fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities basketball court parking

VERY SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM DUPLEX. C-TILE IN LIVING AREA, MASTER BEDROOM, BATHROOMS AND KITCHEN WITH WOOD LAMINATE IN BOTH GUEST BEDROOMS. EAT-IN KITCHEN THAT LEADS TO A LARGE FENCED IN BACKYARD WITH PAVED PARKING THAT IS LARGE ENOUGH TO PLAY BASKETBALL. IN A VERY CONVENIENT LOCATION WITH EASY ACCESS TO HWY 183 AND 360. CLOSE TO PLENTY OF SHOPPING AND DINING. IF YOU TRAVEL FOR WORK IT IS ONLY A 14 MINUTE DRIVE TO DFW INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT. HURRY THIS PLACE WILL NOT LAST LONG!