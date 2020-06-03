All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 800 Ector Drive N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
800 Ector Drive N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

800 Ector Drive N

800 North Ector Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

800 North Ector Drive, Euless, TX 76039
Midway Park Euless

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Property available 12/14/18. NO PETS ALLOWED. Beautifully upgraded 3-2-2 in Euless, HEB ISD! Pretty paint, fabulous vinyl plank flooring, gorgeous granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom finishes and so much more! Spacious rooms, high ceilings, two living areas, fantastic family room opens to the beautiful kitchen with upgraded cabinets, mosaic tiled backsplash, commercial grade vent, BI microwave, upgraded hardware and side by side refrigerator included! Nice sized bedrooms, private master suite with walk-in shower, lovely covered porch for those relaxing evenings, huge backyard with open patio and storage building, centrally located to Hwys 360, 183, and 121! No smoking. Minimum credit score 550 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. There is a one-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. YOU WILL NEED TO READ OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Ector Drive N have any available units?
800 Ector Drive N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Ector Drive N have?
Some of 800 Ector Drive N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Ector Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
800 Ector Drive N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Ector Drive N pet-friendly?
No, 800 Ector Drive N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 800 Ector Drive N offer parking?
No, 800 Ector Drive N does not offer parking.
Does 800 Ector Drive N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Ector Drive N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Ector Drive N have a pool?
No, 800 Ector Drive N does not have a pool.
Does 800 Ector Drive N have accessible units?
No, 800 Ector Drive N does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Ector Drive N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Ector Drive N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palisades at Bear Creek Apartment Homes
200 West Bear Creek Dr
Euless, TX 76039
The Arbors of Euless Apartments
1002 Fuller Wiser Rd
Euless, TX 76039
The Franciscan at Bear Creek
1600 Village Dr
Euless, TX 76039
The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd
Euless, TX 76040
Avenue900
900 Grange Hall Rd
Euless, TX 76039
Villas de Serenada
301 Fair Oaks Blvd
Euless, TX 76039
Bear Creek Apartments
605 Del Paso St
Euless, TX 76040
Kensington by the Vineyard
2400 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039

Similar Pages

Euless 1 BedroomsEuless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary