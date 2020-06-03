800 Ector Drive N

Amenities

Property available 12/14/18. NO PETS ALLOWED. Beautifully upgraded 3-2-2 in Euless, HEB ISD! Pretty paint, fabulous vinyl plank flooring, gorgeous granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom finishes and so much more! Spacious rooms, high ceilings, two living areas, fantastic family room opens to the beautiful kitchen with upgraded cabinets, mosaic tiled backsplash, commercial grade vent, BI microwave, upgraded hardware and side by side refrigerator included! Nice sized bedrooms, private master suite with walk-in shower, lovely covered porch for those relaxing evenings, huge backyard with open patio and storage building, centrally located to Hwys 360, 183, and 121! No smoking. Minimum credit score 550 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. There is a one-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. YOU WILL NEED TO READ OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.