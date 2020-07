Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home is much larger than it appears from the street scene. 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 living areas AND a huge bonus room (garage conversion). Shed in backyard for storage or lawn equipment.



Gas fireplace, water-heater, and furnace will help save electricity expenses.



$1595 Deposit. $1595 per mo. Pet deposit $300 (per pet). Pet rent as applicable. $55 application fee per tenant 18+